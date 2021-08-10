Egypt Sends Medical Aid to Tunisia

Three military aircraft took off from a military base east of Cairo on Monday 9/8/2021 heading for Tunisia with tons of medicines and medical equipment on board.

The medical consignment is presented by the Ministry of Health and Population to Tunisia to contribute to mitigating the suffering of the brotherly Tunisian people.

This comes in implementation of the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to support Tunisia during the current difficulties its is facing.

The Tunisian side voiced appreciation of Egypt's continued support, praising the historical relations binding the two countries.