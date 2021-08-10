Egypt: Tagg Eddin - Egypt Possesses Potentials for Localizing Pharmaceutical Industry

Presidential Advisor for Health Affairs Dr Mohamed Awad Tagg Eddin said Egypt, with the support of the political leadership, possesses all potentials - infrastructure or human - that enable it to expand the localization of the pharmaceutical industry in line with the latest technology.

The spread of coronavirus has proved, without doubt, that Egypt has a solid pharmaceutical infrastructure and industry to help it achieve pharmaceutical security and promote its economy, he told Extra News Channel on Monday9/8/2021.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has instructed the government to prepare an executive plan on the localization of the pharmaceutical industry to expand this vital sector and promote its productivity, he said.

"We have been working on this plan since April and have laid out strategic steps and studied how to cooperate with global pharmaceutical institutions to render Egypt attractive to advanced pharmaceutical industries with our own potentials or with the help of leading international companies," he said.

The government provides the necessary support to all manufacturers and companies working in the pharmaceutical field and is working to identify the needs of the private sector in the pharmaceutical industry, he said.

The president supports the Egyptian pharmaceuticals companies in providing the various needs of medicines through local manufacturing, but has also a broader goal, especially with regard to medicines for some diseases that are not available in Egypt and are very expensive, such as those of oncology and immunology, he added.

Tagg Eddin said the first batch of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine arrived here this morning.

On the rise of coronavirus infections in recent days, he said he expected more infections especially with the ongoing summer gatherings.

The coming phase requires greater precautionary measures, he said, warning of the arrival of any of its variants.