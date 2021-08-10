Egyptian, Emirati Commanders Witness Zayed-3 Joint Air Trainings

Egyptian and Emirati air forces continue the activities of their joint air training (Zayed-3), which kicked off last week in the United Arab Emirates shortly after the arrival of the Egyption forces at Al Dhafra Air Base.

During past week, the joint forces carried out number of training operations with the aim of enhancing the ability to operate joint air missions and exchange experiences between both sides.

Number of commanders and officials of the armed forces of both countries witnessed one of the training stages conduct in the UAE.

The training included carrying out joint flights by the multi-tasking fighters.

The witnessed-joint training aimed at practicing several missions to attack enemy targets and defending other vital ones.

The training demonstrated, the high level of professionalism for both participating forces, which reflected the extent to which the air forces of both countries possess human and technical capabilities, combat readiness, and the ability to work jointly in various circumstances.

Members of the Egyptian Air Forces participating in the Egyptian-Emirati joint air exercise [Zayed-3] arrived August 2, at Al Dhafra Air Base, in the United Arab Emirates.

The joint drills are taking place with the participation of several multi-tasking combat aircrafts of various models.

The first stages of training included holding a series of lectures to unify combat concepts and exchange training experiences, as well as carrying out number of training flights on several missions.

The training aims to hone the skills of the participating forces from both sides, to reach the highest levels of efficiency and readiness to carry out joint tasks and manage air operations using the latest air weapons with high efficiency under various circumstances.

This joint training comes as part of supporting and strengthening military cooperation and joint coordination between the Egyptian and Emirati armed forces through the implementation of several joint exercises in various specialties.

The Egyptian and Emirati last joint air exercise [Zayed-3] lasted for two weeks and was concluded in May.

Egypt Today