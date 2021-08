President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has issued Decree No. 329/2021 on establishing a national non-profit (Ahleyya) university under the name of, "Egypt University for Informatics".

The new university, to be based in the New Administrative Capital's City of Knowledge, will host faculties of engineering, computer and information science, business technology, digital art and design.

The presidential decree was published in the official Gazette on Monday 9/10/2021.

MENA