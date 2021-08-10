Egypt: Sisi Follows up On Martyrs Honor Fund's Activity

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed the Martyrs Honor Fund to promptly pay cash compensations due to beneficiaries, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 16 of 2018, in a lump sum during the month of September 2021.

The president stressed the commitment to quickly disburse all the compensations for the benefit of families and individuals benefiting from the fund, as well as the continuation of working on developing the Fund's programs, managing its financial mechanisms, and developing its resources for the benefit of the families of the martyrs and the injured.

Sisi's remarks to this effect were made during a meeting on Monday9/8/2021 with Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, Presidential Advisor for Financial Affairs Mohamed Amin, Board Chairman of the Fund El Sayyed el Ghaly and Executive Director of the Fund Ahmed el Ashal, according to presidential spokesman Bassam Radi.

Radi said the meeting featured a review of the activities and performance of the Fund during the last period, and the benefits and services it provides in coordination with all state agencies and departments.