Egypt: Mega National Projects Helped Bring Unemployment Down to 7.2 Percent - Manpower Min

Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan said that the State's mega national projects contributed to reducing unemployment rate from 13.2 per cent in 2013 to 7.2 in 2021.

Addressing a conference held on Monday 9/8/2021 by the press and media workers syndicate, Saafan added that the ministry's work programme seeks to cut employment rates by 1.5 per cent annually, while bolstering cooperation with business owners and investors to create more jobs.

Despite the myriad of challenges President Abdel Fattah El Sisi faced when he assumed power in 2014, the president, with all Egyptian workers at his back, has managed to build a new republic, the minister said during the conference, which was themed: "Workers' role in building the new republic under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi."

The conference was attended by Minister of Manpower Mohamed Saafan, the head of the National Press Agency, Abdel Sadek al Shorbagy, as well as senior pressmen and media figures and lawmakers.

Highlighting the great attention the State pays to casual workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Safaan said that a total of EGP 6 billion had been earmarked under a presidential initiative to support irregular workers affected by restrictive measures to stem the spread of the virus.

Thanks to a recently adopted plan to provide gig workers with social insurance, as many as 11,000 workers in one construction company now enjoy insurance coverage, the minister said.

He noted that construction workers are the first priority on the plan, calling upon all labor syndicates to support the ministry's efforts to ensure that all irregular workers have insurance coverage by the end of 2021.

Over the past seven years, as many as 14,762 national projects have been completed at an estimated cost of EGP 2,207 billion, Safaan pointed out during his speech at the conference.

He added that another 4,164 projects are still in progress at about EGP 2,569 billion.

In addition, 101 projects have also been carried out in the tourism industry, with a total volume of investments amounting to EGP 410 million, the minister said.

Safaan also touched upon the ministry's efforts to offer training opportunities to people with disabilities to ensure that they can find adequate jobs.

He said that the ministry had managed to employ 2,299,024 workers at the national level through its various working mechanisms, in addition to 3,211,729 workers abroad, according to the ministry's work permit database and data provided by labor representation offices abroad.