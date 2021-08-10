Egypt: Chief of Staff Attends Main Phase of 'Badawi 2021' Drill

Army Chief of Staff LT. General Mohamed Farid attended on Monday9/8/2021 the second phase of tactical project "Badawi 2021" carried out by the Second Field Army with live ammunition as part of an annual training plan by the army's combat formations.

During the training, the soldiers showed excellent combat preparedness and skills as well as readiness to deal with any emergencies using the most up-to-date equipment and arms.

Farid conveyed to the soldiers the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki, praising the sacrifices of the Egyptian personnel in defense of the homeland.