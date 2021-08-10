Egypt: Fitch Solutions Agency Lauds Egypt's Economy

10 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Fitch Solutions agency lauded the Egyptian economy's resilience through the global COVID-19 pandemic, saying it is a sparkling point among the Middle East and North African economies.

Egypt's economy is among few economies that achieved an annual growth rate in 2020 despite the pandemic that gripped most of world economies, the agency said.

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli was posted on its remarks while reviewing a report compiled by acting head of the Information and Decision Support Center Osama el Gohari on expected growth rates in the Middle East and North Africa.

Remittances of Egyptian expatriates, relative control of inflation and adopted monetary policy backed the Egyptian economy through the pandemic, Gohari said.

Fitch expected that Egypt will achieve the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate among the Middle East and North Africa countries within the coming four years.

It also forecast that Egypt will achieve a 5.5-percent growth rate in 2022/2023 compared to 5% in 2021/2022.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X