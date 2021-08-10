Mauritius: Blaze in Cassis - Distribution of School Materials and Food Packs to Afflicted Families

press release

The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Ms. Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, accompanied by the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS), Ms. Dorine Chukowry, proceeded, this afternoon, at the Freddy Desvaux Centre Bain des Dames, to a distribution of school materials and Food Packs to families who have been severely affected by a fire which has put to ashes four houses in Cassis last week.

It will be recalled that, the fire broke out on the evening on the fourth of August in Fort-Victoria, Cassis, decimating these four houses. Following the incident, eighteen children who form part of the families have been deprived of a roof, food, clothing, school materials, among others.

In a statement, Minister Koonjoo-Shah, expressed her concerns and solidarity towards these families, especially those children, whose homes were engulfed in the flames. Moreover, she is relieved that the families are safe and sound and have witnessed only material loss. She further highlighted that as the Minister responsible for Family Welfare, she did not remain indifferent as to the plight of the families along with their children and acted promptly, which she believes should be given all consideration in order to help these families to sustain and meet their basic needs on a daily basis.

Minister Shah reiterated the full support of the Government towards these families. the distribution of the food packs and school materials which, she added, will not only help the families and the children to make ends meet but also to help provide the children with the necessary school materials so as not to cause any disturbance in their learning.

For her part, the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Ms. Chukowry, also demonstrated her sorrow regarding this pathetic situation which has affected the families and eighteen. As an elected member of the National Assembly in this constituency, she further pointed out that the well-being of every citizen matters and should be the topmost priority of every government.

She appealed to the afflicted families to open a PEL account so that they may benefit from housing facilities provided by Government.