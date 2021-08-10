Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 445 Recoveries, 85 New Infections

Luanda — Angola has recovered, in the last 24 hours, 445 patients and registered 85 new cases and 4 deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, amongst those recovered, 179 reside in the province of Lunda Norte, 86 in Luanda, 45 in Cunene, 28 in Huíla, 24 in Moxico, 22 in Benguela, 22 in Huambo, 16 in Namibe, 15 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Bié, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Uíge.

Among the new cases, according to Franco Mufinda, 29 were diagnosed in Cunene, 21 in Luanda, 8 in Moxico, 6 in Cuando Cubando, 6 in Huambo, 5 in Bié, 3 in Cuanza Sul, 2 in Lunda Norte, 2 in Lunda Sul, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 97 years old, the list included 44 male and 41 female patients.

The deaths, he said, were registered in the provinces of Moxico, with 2, Cunene, with 1, and Lunda Sul, with 1, respectively.

The laboratories have processed 2,312 samples, with a positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

219 people are under institutional quarantine, while 141 patients are being treated at the units and 788 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

Angola currently has 43,747 positive cases, with 1,053 deaths, 40,567 recovered patients and 2,127 active cases. Of the active, 14 are critical, 16 serious, 87 moderate, 24 light and 1,986 asymptomatic.