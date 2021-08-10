Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 445 Recoveries, 85 New Infections

9 August 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has recovered, in the last 24 hours, 445 patients and registered 85 new cases and 4 deaths.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, amongst those recovered, 179 reside in the province of Lunda Norte, 86 in Luanda, 45 in Cunene, 28 in Huíla, 24 in Moxico, 22 in Benguela, 22 in Huambo, 16 in Namibe, 15 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Zaire, 1 in Bié, 1 in Cabinda, 1 in Cuando Cubango, 1 in Lunda Sul and 1 in Uíge.

Among the new cases, according to Franco Mufinda, 29 were diagnosed in Cunene, 21 in Luanda, 8 in Moxico, 6 in Cuando Cubando, 6 in Huambo, 5 in Bié, 3 in Cuanza Sul, 2 in Lunda Norte, 2 in Lunda Sul, 2 in Zaire and 1 in Benguela.

With ages ranging from 1 month to 97 years old, the list included 44 male and 41 female patients.

The deaths, he said, were registered in the provinces of Moxico, with 2, Cunene, with 1, and Lunda Sul, with 1, respectively.

The laboratories have processed 2,312 samples, with a positivity rate of 3.7 percent.

219 people are under institutional quarantine, while 141 patients are being treated at the units and 788 contacts of positive cases are under epidemiological surveillance.

Angola currently has 43,747 positive cases, with 1,053 deaths, 40,567 recovered patients and 2,127 active cases. Of the active, 14 are critical, 16 serious, 87 moderate, 24 light and 1,986 asymptomatic.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X