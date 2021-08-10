Liberia Awaits CAF's Inspection Report On SKD Complex

Monrovia — Liberia is expected to know whether the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex will pass through the final stages of the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) inspection in order to play FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022 at home.

The SKD Complex was banned by CAF on May 2, 2021, but the ban was subsequently suspended due to the swift intervention of President George M. Weah.

Following the decision, Liberia Football was told to improve the facilities, which include modern dressing rooms, media tribune, anti-doping room, modern referee room, media center, medical room, match commissioner room, bucket seats and thump-cell.

The government was then able to make funds available for the project with the contractors completing the work before CAF inspector, Emmanuel Dasoberi did the first inspection on August 2nd and 3rd.

Addressing a joint press conference at the SKD Sports Complex, Youth and Sports Minister, D. Zeogar Wilson, said that the government has ensured that the stadium meets FIFA and CAF's requirements to host international matches.

According to Minister Wilson, there are other works that remain on the stadium, which include bucket seats and the thump cell that is expected to be completed in December of 2021.

Minister Wilson explained parts of the stadium that were highlighted as requirements were VVIP Lounge, VIP Lounge 2, medical room, media center, boys ball, match commissioner room, Anti- doping, Referee room, home dressing home, fully air-conditioning, massage bed, five bathrooms within it and hot and cool water showers, away dressing room, centre camera room and fire control room, ark and the playing pitch are ready.

Minister Wilson acknowledged that with the level of work done so far on the stadium, he is of the conviction that FIFA and CAF will give the go ahead to host the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matches in Liberia.

Minister Wilson, however, revealed that the stadium was built before the current requirements were put in place by the world governing body of football.

Said Minister Wilson, "We have addressed cardinal concerns on the field; and I am certain that we have done a tremendous job," Minister Wilson maintained. "SKD Sports Complex was built in 1978 and completed in 1986 before the FIFA clubs licensing was introduced in 2015, so there is no way this stadium can be considered a modern stadium."

Also speaking, Liberia Football Association president Mustapha Raji said if FIFA and CAF could have reason to disqualify the stadium it will not be on the basis of those requirements provided by the government.

According to Raji, the stadium can be qualified if CAF emphasizes the bucket seats and thump cell because all they have completed key areas and only the bucket seats are short.