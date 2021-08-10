Zimbabwe: South African Amapiano Artists Killer Kau, Mpura Die in Car Accident

South African Amapiano artists, Killer Kau and Mpura have died in a fatal car accident.

According to reports, the two were involved in a car accident on their way to Rustenburg for a gig.

Initial reports had falsely claimed amapiano star, Kabza De Small had also perished in the accident as he was with Killer Kau and Mpura the night they passed away.

Kabza De Small has however taken to his Twitter account to confirm he was safe and sound writing, "am alive guys, relax".

Condolences have started pouring in from fellow South African musicians, bidding farewell to the Tholukuthi Hey and Umsebenzi Wethu.

Singer, Ricky Riky wrote "Rest In Peace our @mpura_mpura ???????? You were the happiest person in every room, your spirit was what we needed in our lives, selfless, humble and loving. Love you so much my brother. Thank you for everything you did while you were still here. Gonna miss you so much bro. I'm sorry your journey had to end like this. Condolences to the family and the friends, we loved you so much bro. Lala Kahle."

"Becoming a legend at a young age is hard but @killerkau_rsa carried the weight on his shoulders. He never stopped. Never changed. Loved by all of us. Just this Friday we planned to shoot something together with @mpura_mpura, my heart is broken boy. I'm sorry my dawg. Love you so much. Rest Easy king. We won't forget you."

DJ Stokie wrote, "Mpura Mfana as we were about to release "Sqebe"

"I will release and it will be a tribute from Exclusive Music to you RIP Masoja Mpura Killa Kau & TOT"

Bontle Smith said, "We have lost our brothers, unfortunately it turned out to be true that mpura and killer kau were involved in a car accident, unfortunately they didn't make it RIP to our legends ️️ where will we get our bed time story's now."