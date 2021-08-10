Egypt: Irrigation Minister Follows Up Structural Condition of Water Facilities in Egypt

10 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Irrigation Ministry is acting to assess the structural condition of all water facilities in Egypt, atop of which the High Dam and the old Aswan Reservoir.

Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Aati said Tuesday that work is underway to renovate the old Aswan Reservoir and change the control system of its gates from manual to electronic.

He was speaking during a tour of the Upper Egyptian city of Aswan to follow up water and irrigation projects.

Abdel Aati met with Aswan governor Ashraf Attia to discuss progress of projects that are being implemented by his Ministry in the Upper Egyptian city.

The meeting is part of coordination between the Ministry and Aswan governorate to implement Egypt's water policy.

During his visit to Aswan, the minister also inspected regular maintenance operations of the High Dam facilities.

He, also, visited the spillway of the Aswan Reservoir and two power stations annexed to it.

The minister is set to visit some projects that adopt advanced irrigation systems at low cost and high efficiency.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X