Egypt: PM Follows up Application of Digital Transformation System in Law Enforcement

10 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli highlighted the role of the digital transformation system in improving services provided to citizens in various sectors, pointing out to the State's efforts to develop government headquarters and expand the use of electronic and technological applications and technologies; in accordance with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives in this regard.

Madbouli made the remarks during his meeting on Monday with Minister of Justice Omar Marwan, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy, and Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat.

The meeting, which also saw the participation of Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed via video conference, aimed to follow up the application of the digital transformation system in law enforcement.

The premier noted that the digital transformation system in law enforcement is meant to create an integrated information system for the management of legal criminal cases and procedures; in a way that allows the exchange of required information in a secure manner, and the establishment of prompt justice principles.

During the meeting, the justice minister reviewed the efforts made to develop the litigation system nationwide via raising the efficiency of courtrooms and affiliated buildings, in addition to applying the latest electronic means and technologies.

MENA

