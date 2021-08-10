Cameroon: International Day of Indigenous Population - Mbororos Advocate Better Consideration

They turned out on Monday August 8 at the Littoral Governor's office to decry what they termed discrimination.

As part of celebration to mark the day of the indigenous population, the Mbororo community in the Littoral region have pleaded for more opportunities and inclusion. Speaking on Monday August 8 at the Littoral Governor's office they also pleaded for support in the education of their children especially girls.

This group of persons known as indigenous peoples are inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment. They have retained social, cultural, economic and political characteristics that are distinct from those of the dominant societies in which they live. Despite their cultural differences, indigenous peoples like the Mbororo share common problems related to the protection of their rights as distinct peoples just to name a few.

During this year's celebration in the Littoral region, under the banner of the Mbororo Social and Cultural Developmental Association (MBOSCUDA), the Mbororo Ardo in the Littoral region Adamu Yusufa thanked the Government for the efforts so far made to improve on their livelihood but explained that much is still to be done. He disclosed that about 50% of their children do not have birth certificates as a result, he called on the government and other development partners to help them acquire birth certificates for their children.In his words, "We shall be grateful if our children are supported in terms of education, access to civil status documents and recommendations for employment, integration and any other forms of support for the wellbeing of our communities".

Celebrated under the theme, "Taking Into Account the Specific Needs of Vulnerable Indigenous Populations in the Regional Development Process in Cameroon", the Chief of Division Social and Cultural Affairs in the Littoral Governor's office, Samuel Celestine Nyendie, said there was an urgent need to include the indigenous people in the development process in Cameroon. He added that the Government is doing its best to take into consideration their specific needs in the different development projects.