Cameroon: Guinness Super League 2021 - Significant Growth in Female Football

The organisation and quality of games have no doubt proven that this football is gaining grounds but could be even more superb if minor hitches are corrected.

Launched on November 14, 2020, the 2021 edition of the first division female football championship dubbed the Guinness Super League has come to end. It ended on August 8, 2021 with Awa FC crowned champions. The competition officially sponsored by Guinness Cameroun saw 12 clubs showing their technical knowhow on the pitches. Looking at the quality of the games and the organisation, one could say that female football has experienced a facelift but work still has to be done to make it even better.

Quality Of Games

It was a tough competition with great revelations, goals and excitement as the championship title was only determined at the last day of play. Awa FC made history by becoming winners of the competition with 56 points. Fans had the opportunity to watch tension producing fixtures. The leading clubs, Amazones FAP, Louves Minproff and Awa FC fought right to the last minute with each team following each other back-to-back. We saw several players sprout, scoring exciting goals in the likes of Brenda Tabe, Berthe Abega of Awa FC, Eliane Bibout of Éclair Filles, amongst others. We saw speed, strength, acceleration, agility and sheer power in most of the footballers making the games much more exciting. Berthe Abega indeed became a talk of the moment after being capable of scoring several free kicks. With all these strengths, there were still some games which remained really wanting. Wrong passes, wrong decisions and unnecessary mistakes at times made the games boring reason why the quality of the players and training need to be improved. One would equally wish to see the coaches rotate line-ups and give equal opportunities to all players. Having more supporters next season would equally galvanise the players hoping that Covid-19 poses no obstacle.

Organisation

The coming of Guinness Cameroun in the female football championship has no doubt made it sprout but with its own setbacks. The stadiums used this season was far better than that which were used last season showing the importance that is being given to female football. The programming of the games could be commended but experienced minor hitches. Fans and journalists had raised eyebrows about the jumbled programming which made follow-up complex. The official sponsor had taken time to give material aid to the clubs and launched a campaign to encourage young girls to join football. Though Guinness had promised to pay the salaries of players, we gathered that there were some snags. At one point, some clubs came out open to state that they were not feeling the impact of Guinness. However, all ended in merry with hopes that next season will be better.