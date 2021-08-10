Cameroon: NDDRC - Focus Now On Reintegrating Ex-Fighters

More and more Boko Haram fighters and those of armed groups in the North West and South West Regions are laying down their weapons and seeking for reintegration in society.

The National Coordinator of the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC), Fai Yengo Francis in a press declaration in Yaounde on August 2, 2021 disclosed that there were 727 Boko Haram ex-fighters registered in the Meri NDDRC Centre in the Far North Region after 290 of them recently joined the Centre. During the same declaration he said he would be in the Far North Region to encourage the ex-fighters and assess the conditions of their training for reintegration into the society. Fai Yengo Francis was effectively in the region over the weekend.

President Paul Biya in decree No. 2018/719 of 30 November 2018 to establish the National Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration Committee in its Article 2 (1) with regards to the duties of the NDDRC said, "The Committee shall be responsible for organising, supervising and managing the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups in the North West and South West Regions willing to respond favourably to the Head of State's peace appeal by laying down their arms."

After the disarmament and demobilisation of ex-fighters in the three Centres in Bamenda, Buea and Mora, focus is on the reintegration of the ex-fighters into the society. The Bamenda permanent multipurpose Centre is already constructed, the one in the South West Region is being constructed in Tiko Subdivision. As for the Far North Region, Fai Yengo Francis disclosed that the Head of State has instructed the acceleration of the construction of the Multipurpose DDR Centre in Meme Village.

Considering that the ultimate goal of NDDRC Centres is to ensure that ex-fighters go back and get fully integrated into their societies, President Biya elaborated more on the reintegration component in the decree of 30 November 2018. Therefore, the Committee's officials and stakeholders have to take the necessary steps to de-radicalise ex-fighters, sensitise and provide multifaceted assistance to home communities to facilitate the reintegration of ex-fighters. More importantly, they have to help reintegrate ex-fighters into civil life, particularly by organising training and providing them with tools and means of production and assistance for the creation of income-generating activities. The configuration of the NDDRC Centres are designed to meet the reintegration component. Some of the ex-fighters of the armed groups in the North West Region had already graduated from the Bamenda Centre and reintegrated into society, with many of them reportedly recruited by a State institution.