The Leap Creative Studio is living no stone unturned in order to give the best AFCON draw ceremony.

In less than one week the Yaounde Conference Centre will host the draw ceremony of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations. In this light renovation works in the site have gathered Steam. The Leap Creative Studio which is change of managing the event is living no stone unturned in order to give the best AFCON draw ceremony. At the Yaounde Conference Centre yesterday August 9, 2021 workers in charge of the repair works were going about with work. In the main hall work was centred on the decoration of the glass wall with African bamboo and other wooden designs to give the hall an exceptional beauty. Inside conference room the lighting and the sound system was equally being put in place. Outside the esplanade is undergoing some dressing. The pool for the fountain is also being cleaned to ensure a beautiful scenario on the day of the event.

A source at the Conference Centre said the decoration of the venue for the draw will being from the esplanade and will continue inside the hall. Our source said the CRTV which is in charge of producing signals will be in place tomorrow. Sound equipment from the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education are already in place and will be installed as from today. Renovation work is expected to end on Thursday, August 12, 2021 and testing of equipment will begin on Friday, August 13, 2021. The 2021 AFCON draw ceremony will entertain Africa and the world at large with great panache. It will be an opportunity for Cameroon to showcase its rich cultural diversity as well as its hospitality. It will equally be a platform for the CRTV, the producer of television signals for the event to reaffirm its commitment and readiness barely five months to go. Over 600 invitees are expected to be present in the draw ceremony com January 17, 2021.