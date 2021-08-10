Namibia: Preparations On Track for Katima By-Election

THE Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says it is fully prepared for the upcoming Katima Mulilo Rural constituency by-election slated for 25 August.

The by-election was prompted by the death of Katima Mulilo Urban constituency councillor John Mukaya in May.

Mukaya was elected as Swapo councillor in last year's regional council and local authority elections, and also represented the region at national level.

Chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro last week said a total of 14 262 voters appear on the provisional voters' register, and six candidates will be contesting in the upcoming by-election.

The candidates are independent candidates Poniso Kubwima and Gibson Nkando, Independent Patriots for Change candidate Lynnette Malipa, Popular Democratic Movement candidate Mweti Matengu, National Democratic Party candidate Chripher Simasiku, and Swapo's Kennedy Simasiku.

"The designing and printing of ballot papers are also on track. Training for political party agents, polling officials, as well as members of the Namibian Police, who will be deployed at the various polling stations, will take place from 19 to 23 August," Mujoro said.

He said they are fully aware that the by-election is taking place amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and will therefore ensure strict adherence to health regulations.

"The ECN, together with the Namibian Police, will ensure that all people participating in the various aspects of the electoral process will fully comply with the requisite Covid-19 protocols and measures," he said.

Mujoro said apart from mask wearing, sanitising and social distancing, electoral materials would also be sanitised continuously.

Various political parties and their candidates have been campaigning ahead of the by-election.

However, the regional police yesterday said such rallies are in violation of Covid-19 regulations.

"Political parties are urged to notify the police of their rallies and abide by health protocols at all times - especially the number of people attending these rallies," regional police spokesperson inspector Kisco Sitali said.