Namibia: Illegal Land Occcupants Will No Longer Receive City Services

THE Windhoek municipality says it will no longer extend services such as water, electricity and sewage disposal, among others, to new and future areas occupied by illegal settlers.

According to the agenda of the municipality's special council meeting on Friday, this decision was taken to deter residents from illegally occupying land at informal settlements.

The document said the ongoing illegal land invasion is one of the worst experiences in years and requires urgent intervention by the political leadership of the city to normalise the situation.

The illegal invasion of land, the document said, also hinders the various departments and branches of the municipality, such as the department responsible for housing, property management and human settlement, and the City Police from effectively performing their duties.

"The recent land invasion is one of the worst in many years, and risks turning the city into disorderliness that will take many years, if not decades, to correct. The situation on the ground is bad and calls for an urgent intervention by the political leadership. Under the current circumstances, it is difficult for officials to carry out their work," the document states.

Complementary to the withholding of services to newly and future illegally occupied areas, the municipality also wants to fast-track the implementation of a policy to control the entry and settlement of people in informal settlements.

The policy will introduce a non-confrontational approach in the municipality's response to illegal land invasions, according to the document.

This was approved earlier this year following frequent land invasions in informal settlements.

Under this policy, the document says, the municipality would adopt and enforce a zero-tolerance attitude to land invasion.

"As a local authority we should embrace controlled entry to informal settlements as a better way of dealing with people in desperate need of shelter. Doing so will reduce the number of demolitions and move us towards normalisation. Initiatives such as controlled entry to informal settlements, no matter how noble, will require political support to succeed," the document states.