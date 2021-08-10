Namibia: Meatco Scoops Us Exporter Award

THE Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) was last week recognised as the Namibian exporter of the year to the United States (US).

This was recognised at the 2021 Namibia Annual Exporter Awards, which were organised by the United States Agency for International Development (Usaid) in conjunction with the Namibian Manufacturers Association (NMA) and the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade.

The awards comprised three categories, namely exporter of the year to South Africa, exporter of the year to the US, and overall exporter of the year, which will compete for regional awards.

In a statement yesterday, Meatco said it has undergone several audits, and health-and-safety protocols since Namibia became eligible in 2016.

"Winning this award reveals the stringent market requirements Meatco complies with. The award is an encouragement to the entire Meatco team, and more so to our Namibian farmers/producers as well as the Namibian government that has enabled players like us to have systems in place to meet these required standards," the statement read.

Moreover, the consignment shipped in February 2020 followed various samples sent to the US for laboratory tests to ensure all safety aspects were adhered to.

The shipment, which left Namibia via the port of Walvis Bay, entered the US via Philadelphia's port.

Since the first export on 19 February last year, Meatco has exported 720 tonnes of beef products to the US.

According to the company, it saw the opportunity to utilise the African Growth Opportunity Act.

The Namibian government requested approval to export beef products to the US in 2002.

When Meatco started exporting to the US, no other African country exported beef to this market.

Through Meatco's strategic decision it became the first African beef exporter to the US market.

"Our target is the high-end user market, the health-conscious market that appreciates quality organic products. And this is where Meatco plays an important role for the customer.

"Meatco looks forward to improving its competitiveness in the US market, as well as meet and exceed the expectations of our stakeholders," the statement read.

