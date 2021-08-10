Namibia: 17 Farms Damaged in Veld Fire, One Life Lost

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

THE veld fire which is now threatening the Groot Aub area has thus far destroyed about 17 farms and taken one life.

This is according to Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson Romeo Muyunda.

"We managed to control the fire on the side of Dordabis, but are now battling the fire which is in the direction of Groot Aub," he said yesterday.

The damage is estimated to spread over 60 000 to 70 000 hectares, Muyunda said.

According to a preliminary report by the City of Windhoek, the man who succumbed to the fire was also the main cause of the fire.

"He lit a cigarette and fell asleep in the nearby grass, igniting it, and succumbed to the fire. However, this is yet to be confirmed by the authority with jurisdiction," the report says.

It states that some farmers did not want the assistance of the city's fire department, and that firefighters were prevented from entering certain areas.

"The northern side was not extinguished as the owners did not allow the fire fighters to employ their tactics in mitigating the inferno," the report states.

At another farm, the city's team managed to suppress the line of fire up to farm Nou-komab, where the owner's son refused firefighting teams entry and threatened them.

The City's emergency department on Thursday received multiple calls from members of the public and affected farmers.

"Upon arrival, the assessment team reported that the fire was out of control and would move into the municipal area if not correctly approached, which would damage large hectares of grazing land and properties, and possibly cause a loss of lives," the report reads.

The team further found there was sufficient equipment and workers on the scene, however, their approach was disorganised.

