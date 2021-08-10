Namibia: Pharmaceutical Body Calls for Better Access to Rapid Virus Tests

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Namibia (PSN) says there is a need to expand the availability of Covid-19 testing devices - in particular rapid antigen test kits.

The society is calling for the availability of these test kits over the counter at supermarkets and pharmacies.

PSN president Uli Ritter says this would ensure that those infected with Covid-19 get access to medical treatment sooner, which would decongest public and private testing facilities.

Ritter says the current testing process is cumbersome, a health risk and costly, as people waiting in long queues can contract the virus or infect others in the queue.

At the same time private facilities charge up to N$800 for Covid-19 tests.

Ritter says this deters people from making themselves available for testing, resulting in the further spread of the virus.

"It appears the government is over-regulating the sale, distribution and use of Covid-19 rapid antigen diagnostic test kits through its requirements and application process to favour preferred suppliers and distributors," he says.

The approved rapid antigen diagnostic kits available in the country are the SD Biosensor Standard Q kit from Korea, the Panbio kit from Germany, and the Green Spring SARS-CoV-2 kit from China.

Mary Mataranyika, chief medical laboratory technologist in the Ministry of Health and Social Services, says the sensitivity rate of the rapid antigen test kits are a worrying 80%, which would be detrimental if a person obtains a negative result while being Covid-19 positive.

Mataranyika says rapid tests also require the person tested to be symptomatic, and that inconclusive results are followed up with a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

"The recently reported high rate of home deaths is the result of tests conducted at pharmacies and at homes, where people failed to seek medical help due to incorrect results, and deteriorated quickly. People have access to these rapid tests, because they are available on the black market. But look at the results," Mataranyika says.

She says the ministry would test any rapid antigen test kit approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) brought into the country.

"Furthermore, people must understand that due to the contagious nature of the disease the utilised test kits must be disposed of by incineration, which are not available at homes," Mataranyika says.

Johannes ≠Gaeseb, the registrar of medicine at the Namibia Medicines Regulatory Council (NMRC), says: "Our requirements for the suppliers, distributors and operators of these devices are general. Even Korea, China and Germany, which supply the rapid antigen tests currently approved, are not based on the country having historic ties with them," ≠Gaeseb says.

He says the NMRC is not over-regulating the use of these devices, as they have been approved by the WHO.

"These rapid antigen tests, I must also say, are in the development stage. Their reliability and accuracy have not been proven to be at least 97%, therefore they cannot be available over the counter like a pregnancy test," ≠Gaeseb says.