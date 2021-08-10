Namibia: Criminals Turn to 'Witchcraft Dolls' for Protection

THE Erongo police claim they are noticing more cases in which criminals are turning to 'witchcraft dolls' to avoid getting caught.

The suspects allegedly receive these 'good-luck' dolls from witch doctors.

The latest incident involves two men arrested at Karibib last week for allegedly stealing and butchering 35 sheep worth N$78 500.

Erongo police regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba confirmed the incident.

He said one of the men was found in possession of a small doll and beads he claimed to have been given by a well-known 'witch doctor' near Omatjete.

He was allegedly advised by the person to keep the doll with him to evade arrest.

"We are seeing more of this type of thing. The criminals value these tokoloshes and will even start crying if we threaten to destroy them. These tokoloshes give them the confidence that they will not be caught, and this is wrong. It must stop. If you commit a crime the police will catch you - whether you have a tokoloshe or not," Shapumba warned.

Efraim Guruseb (30) and Abiud Kaurimba (44) appeared in the Karibib Magistarte's Court on Friday on counts of stock theft and being in possession of sheep suspected to be stolen.

They were not granted bail.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu says the animals were stolen between 29 July and 1 August from farm Waldheim in the Karibib district.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says four suspects were allegedly involved in stealing the sheep from the farm's grazing area before driving them towards Karibib.

"Some were slaughtered, and the carcasses were taken to one suspect's ghetto in the Harambee location. The suspects thereafter locked the shack and disappeared," he says.

Iikuyu says 20 carcasses have been recovered, while 15 sheep are still unaccounted for.

Shortly after the discovery, the police arrested Guruseb when he handed himself over to the police.

Kaurimba, who was allegedly found with the doll in his possession, was arrested on Thursday at Karibib.

Shapumba urges farmers to verify workers' backgrounds before employing them, and to regularly monitor their stock.

"They need to know who they employ, and the employee needs to keep the farmer updated frequently about the stock's health and numbers.

"This would maintain a sense of accountability, and also help police investigations in the event that stock goes missing. Sometimes new recruits collaborate with criminals, so it is good to stay informed of their identity and work," he says.