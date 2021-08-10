Namibia: Pohamba Donates Classrooms to Okanghudi

FORMER president Hifikepunye Pohamba donated a block of four classrooms, including a storeroom to Okanghudi Combined School in the Ondobe constituency in the Ohangwena region on Friday.

Pohamba funded the construction of the classrooms at a cost of about N$1 million. During the handover ceremony at the school, Pohamba said he felt the need to assist the school as it was in dire need of additional classrooms due to the growing number of pupils.

Pohamba also funded the construction of a hostel block at Okanghudi.

"It was not easy to construct these classrooms, because we did not have enough funds. So, when the school authorities approached me for assistance, I informed my family, friends and associates to see how they could assist me to construct these classrooms.

"We eventually managed to raise some funds and began the construction. I did not construct these classrooms because I have plenty of money, no, I believe in meeting the government halfway, and I will continue to do so where I can," he said.

The former president encouraged pupils to take their studies seriously, saying without education no one can advance in life as education is the key to unlocking anyone's potential.

"Throughout your educational years, you will be faced with numerous challenges, but those challenges should not hinder you from completing your studies. Education is vital," he said.

He advised girls to avoid falling prey to older men and falling pregnant before they complete their education.

"Babies are a problem. Study first and have babies after you have completed your education and are able to look after your children," he said.

Ohangwena education director Isack Hamatwi thanked Pohamba for his continued support of the education sector, saying the donation will go a long way in uplifting the people of Okanghudi.

"Teachers and pupils, there is a purpose to this donation. The purpose is to better our learning and teaching environment. Your donation has gone beyond what words can explain. We at the regional office, at school, teachers and pupils are humbled by your selflessness and ever-willingness to help others. Continue to be a good example," Hamatwi said.

Pohamba has also funded the construction of classrooms at Onamunama Combined School and several other schools in the region.

A total of 820 pupils are enrolled at Okanghudi, of whom 186 are boarders.

The school has 24 classrooms, including 13 substandard ones constructed by community members.

It is also in need of a dining hall, school furniture and an administration block.