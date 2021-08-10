Namibia: N$700 Million Zambezi Road Opens

THE construction of the multi-million dollar Namalubi-Isize-Luhonono road in the floodplains of Zambezi region is completed and now open to motorists.

The 52-kilometre road in the Kabbe North constituency is the first road of its kind, and links the mainland to the flood belt. It cost about N$700 million and was constructed by Nexus Civils (Pty) Ltd.

Roads Authority chief executive officer Conrad Lutombi during a media briefing on Thursday said the road is 97% complete, and will be handed over to the government by the end of October when they are done with the final touches.

"Hopefully, president Hage Geingob will do the official opening. The whole 52 kilometres is now open to traffic. However, we caution the road users to be careful as this is an area with animals and if you are not careful, you might be involved in an accident," he said.

Lutombi said the road is a fully government-funded project, which provides access to the eastern part of Zambezi region as well as Zambia.

Kabbe North constituency councillor Bernard Sisamu said the community is happy with the completion of the road, as it will facilitate the much needed development to the villagers living along the road.

"This road is significant because it will not only benefit the community members of Kabbe North but also those of Kabbe South. Motorists are already making use of the road and it very busy every day," he said.