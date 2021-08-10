Nigeria: Women Empowerment Can Reduce Poverty - Zainab

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said Nigeria can reduce poverty if the country trains and empowers more women.

She made the remark when Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, Director-General (DG), National Centre For Women Development, visited her.

Ahmed commended the Centre for the training it offers "because it helps in economic empowerment for the women" she noted.

"I would like to suggest here that you encourage the women to open a bank account which will help them begin to learn how to manage their finances. You can also liaise with some banks to accompany you during your events so that they can help the women open an account with minimum ease," the Honourable Minister said.

She noted that women need initial financial support, "and you know women are good managers of resources too" she said in a statement.

In her presentation, Dr. Bashir said that she met a moribund agency with dilapidated infrastructure and a staff without motivation, and the agency looked a shadow of its former self.

"We have refurbished the banquet hall and auditorium, so as to kick start activities at the Centre and drive traffic and to raise the necessary funds to run the place. We have also refurbished and re-equipped the creche, so as to encourage agencies, especially those close to us, to use the creche for their kids," she said.