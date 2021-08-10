Ethiopia: 10 Staff Members of Awlo Media Released From Prison in Afar - Trials Are Set for Four Journalists

Addis Abeba — It was reported that the federal police commission has released 10 Staff members of Awlo media yesterday by guarantee of their identification cards after 41 days of imprisonment in the Afar region.

The 10 staff members who were released yesterday include Eight members of the editorial team, a legal adviser and a staff from the human resources department. Another Four staff members remain in prison.

Their lawyer Tadele G/medhin told Addis Standard, "Some of my clients were released after they brought their ID cards to the federal police." He also disclosed that journalists Abebe Bayu, Bekalu Alamrew, Fanuel Kinfu and Yayesew Shimeles remain behind bars.

On August 02, 2021, a federal court gave the police 7 to 10 days to investigate the matter and report back on the next hearing. All this comes as the trial for Ethio -Forum journalist Yayesaw Shimales was set to begin on August 10, 2021, while the trials for Abebe Bayu, Bekalu Alamrew and Fanuel Kinfu are set to begin on August 12, 2021.

Federal security forces first arrested staff members and journalists of Ethio-Forum and Awlo Media between June 30 and July 02, 2021. The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued a statement discussing the arrest "The Commission is gravely concerned that, as of the time of publication of this statement [July 11, 2021], it is yet to see the said court order or visit the detainees and that the detainees have not been granted visitation rights by their lawyer and/or their families." AS