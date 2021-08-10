Zambia: Exploit Beetroot Benefits - Mujajati

A health expert has encouraged people to eat beetroot because of its benefits to the body.

Carepeak Specialist Clinic's Aaron Mujajati said beetroot has several health benefits such as anti-ageing, high performance, reducing heart diseases and is a potent aphrodisiac.

Speaking during his weekly interaction on Facebook recently, Dr Mujajati said beetroot is very rich in folic acid, which is very useful in optimal functioning and repair of cells.

"This helps in preventing premature ageing and makes one look younger," he said.

Dr Mujajati said eating beetroot helps in lowering the risk of stroke and other heart diseases.

He said in terms of boosting performance, beetroot contains nitrate that is essential in improving blood flow and oxygen delivery in all parts of the body.

Dr Mujajati said nitrate also lowers blood pressure.

The Lusaka-based physician said beetroot is a potent aphrodisiac.

"Part of the benefits is that it contains a mineral called boron which helps to boost production of sex hormones. Boron has also been shown to improve libido, increase fertility and boost sperm quality," Dr Mujajati said.

So next time you go to the supermarket, beetroot should be on your shopping list because it has something beneficial to the health of everyone.