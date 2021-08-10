Liberia: Police Investigate Whereabouts of Missing LRA Employee

The Liberia National Police says it has launched an investigation into the whereabouts of missing LRA employee reports Sayon Moore, a week after family members reported him missing.

Mr. Sayon Moore, is a Compliance and Enforcement staff of the Liberia Revenue Authority.

A press release issued in Monrovia by the LNP details that on Saturday, August 7, 2021, the Commissioner-General of the Liberia Revenue Authority notified the Police of one of his staff reportedly missing for days and has neither returned to work nor his home.

The LNP urges members of the public with useful information about the whereabouts of Mr. Moore to please assist the investigation by supplying said information to its investigators.

The Police also note that at this point of their investigation, they urge the family, friends, and the public to remain very calm and desist making any statement that could undermine the investigation.

"The LNP investigators will explore all investigative means aimed at establishing the whereabouts of this missing LRA staff", the release assures and reiterates the cooperation of the public will be highly appreciated during the course of the investigation.

Sam Horace, a brother of the missing LRA employee is quoted as saying his brother left his ELWA resident on August 3, 2021, to take an important office document to his workmate's house at Du-port Road in Paynesville, and since then he has not returned to his house.