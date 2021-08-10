Liberia: UN Peacekeeping Sector Center Decorates AFL Officers

UN Peacekeeping Sector Center in Mopti, Mali on 6 August 2021 decorated four AFL Officers with United Nations Peacekeeping Medals for their valuable services to peacekeeping operations in MINUSMA, Mali.

This decoration was done when the Sector Center Headquarters of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) in Mopti held a colorful Medal Parade on 6 August 2021 for Senegal Contingent and 42 Military Staff Officers (MSO) from about 17 different countries around the World in Sector Center Mopti, Mali.

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has four (4) of its Military Officers assigned at Sector Center Headquarters. The AFL officers were decorated on 6 August 2021 for their valuable services to peacekeeping operations in MINUSMA, Mali.

The AFL officers that received the United Nations Medals are Major Nathaniel K. Waka, serving as Future Operations (G#0, SC; Major John T. Marshall, serving as Engineer Coordinator (G*), SC; Captain Othello N. Nmah, serving as Training Officer (G&), SC and Captain Grace Sambolu, serving as Logistics Operations (G4), SC.

The Military Staff Officers (MSO) in Sector Center (SC) Sevare, Mopti are supporting the operational and administrative activities among the United Nations Contingents deployed in Sector Center Area of Operations (AO).

The Sector Center HQ is headed by a Brigadier General as Sector Commander and a Colonel serving as his Deputy Sector Commander.