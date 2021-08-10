Namibia: Alleged Killers of Walvis Businessman Deny Guilt

The five men, accused of breaking into the residence of Walvis Bay businessman Hans-Jorg Möller during a daring robbery and fatally shooting Möller when he came to the defence of his family during June 2016, pleaded not guilty to six charges yesterday in the Windhoek High Court.

Panduleni Gotlieb (33), David Tashiya (33), David Shekudja (39), Elly Ndapuka Hinaivali (33) and Malakia Shiweda (32) are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They are also charged with housebreaking with the intent to rob and robbery with aggravating circumstances and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

After State Advocate Marthino Olivier put the charges to them, they all answered not guilty through an interpreter.

Their lawyers confirmed the pleas were in accordance with their instructions.

According to the charge sheet, the accused planned during June 2016 to break into the residence of the Möller family and to rob money and other valuable items from them, armed with knives, firearms and other dangerous weapons.

During the late-night hours of 16 June or the early morning hours of 17 June, while the family was asleep, the five allegedly broke open a door and entered the house while wielding a pistol and other weapons and demanded money from Carol-Ann, who had gone to investigate a noise she heard, the indictment reads.

When the victim tried to come to the assistance of his wife, Panduleni shot him in the stomach and the accused continued to assault Carol-Ann while demanding money, it is alleged.

They then ransacked the house in search of money and other valuables, whereafter they fled the scene with the stolen items, it is charged.

Möller was then transported to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries sustained due to the gunshot.

According to the State, the five accused acted with a common purpose.

Carol-Ann is expected to take the stand today.

The five men remain in custody.