Kenya: Officials Vow to Eject Amason Kingi as ODM Boss in Coast Party Split

Differences on the formation of a Coast regional political party continue to cause friction between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) and Amason Kingi (Kilifi).

In the latest development, ODM officials in Kilifi have vowed to replace Mr Kingi as county party chairman. Mr Kingi has come under harsh criticism for supporting formation of a coalition by five Coast-based parties last month.

The new coalition, dubbed the Coast Integrated Development Initiative and which Mr Kingi has vowed to back, saying, ODM has done little to deliver development to the region, comprises Shirikisho Party of Kenya, Kadu-Asili, Republican Congress Party of Kenya, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya, and the Communist Party of Kenya.

Mr Kingi's position has rekindled his fight with Mr Joho, who is the ODM deputy party leader.

Tellingly, Mr Kingi was conspicuously absent during ODM party leader Raila Odinga's recent tour of Kilifi County. Amid the escalating row, Kilifi County ODM officials have criticised Mr Kingi and vowed to work with Mr Joho.

Proper leadership

They have also resolved to remove Mr Kingi as ODM county chairperson. An interim committee, chaired by Mr Justine Baya and Mr Joseph Chilumo, has taken over leadership of the party in the county.

The committee will be responsible for party affairs ahead of next year's General Election amid plans to reopen party offices in Kisumu Ndogo and a secretariat office in Bofa.

Addressing journalists at De Coffee Hotel, Kilifi town, Mr Baya said the move to form an interim executive committee came about due to lack of proper leadership of the party at the county level.

"We don't want the party to be dormant because of poor leadership. That's why we've resolved to form an interim committee to oversee the party's affairs," he said, adding, they had resolved to work with Governor Joho to ensure that ODM is rejuvenated.

"We'll work with deputy party leader Joho to ensure ODM bags all the elective seats in the six Coast counties," Mr Chilumo said, and urged "rebels" to leave as they can't be in two political parties at the same time.

He said the interim committee will be responsible for creation of new structures ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Regain lost strength

Mr Chilumo said that residents have hopes in the Handshake pact between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga as well as the Building Bridges Initiative.

Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi said ODM is the only stable party in the country, adding, it's "still as strong as it was in 2013", with 2022 polls as its focus. "We want to market our party and regain its lost strength."