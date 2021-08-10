Kenya: Chepng'etich, Obiri Chart New Paths

Double Olympics women's 1,500 metres champion, Faith Chepng'etich and Olympics 5,000m silver medallist Hellen Obiri have revealed that they will take up new races next year.

Chepngétich, who retained the Olympics 1,500m title in Tokyo last week, Monday said she will graduate to the women's 5,000m race next year.

Reigning 5,000m world champion Obiri, who is also two-time Olympics silver medallist over the distance, will scale up to road running next year.

The two were speaking Monday evening in Nairobi after arriving back from the Tokyo Olympic Games, where Chepng'etich succeeded in retaining her 1,500m title, and Obiri claimed a silver medal in the 5,000m.

Chepng'etich beat stiff opposition from her main rival Dutch Sifan Hassan, who eventually settled for bronze medal after Great Britain's Laura Muir bagged silver.

The 27-year-old Chepng'etich completed the four-lap race in three minutes, 53.11 seconds, breaking the 33-year-old Olympic record set by Romanian Paul Ivan.

"My target remains in 1,500 metres this year, but I intend to start mixing the1,500m with the 5,000m from 2022. My focus now is to complete the 2021 Diamond League season and later on start preparing for the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States of America," said Chepng'etich.

On her record-breaking exploits, Chepng'etich said, "I thank Sifan for my new record. I never expected it, but she pushed me hard in the race, thereby helping me to achieve it. I am happy I did it while defending my Olympics title."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said she will rest for a few days and then head to the US for the Eugene leg of the Diamond League slated for August 21.

Obiri, 31, said she is going back to training.

"I will start competing in 10-kilometre and half marathon races and maybe in one or one-and-a-half years, move on to the marathon. It's not easy to move to the marathon, but with discipline and focus, I believe that I will achieve my target," said the two-time 5,000m world champion.

The two stars returned home together with Winny Chebet and Edinah Jebitok, who were unlucky in the 1,500m race after they got bundled out in the semi-final stage.

The four, who were accompanied by coaches Bernard Ouma and Francis Kamau, received a warm welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on arrival from the Ministry of Sports led by Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, as well as officials from Athletics Kenya.

Meanwhile, newly-crowned 800m Olympic king Emmanuel Korir and silver medal winner Ferguson Rotich arrived back home earlier yesterday from Tokyo where Kenya finished 19th overall with 10 medals.