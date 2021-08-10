Namibia: Businessman Calls for Death Penalty for GBV Crimes

10 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

NORTHERN businessman Johannes Andjamba has called for the introduction of the death penalty for crimes involving gender-based violence.

Andjamba said this at the memorial service of his daughter, Eustella Joleinge (42), who was allegedly shot dead by her ex-boyfriend at Oshikuku in the Omusati region last week.

Andjamba said the Namibian Constitution protects perpetrators and disregards victims.

"A person can kill today, and tomorrow they are granted bail. They say it's human rights. We are hurt by this. Namibia must follow the example of Angola and Botswana. In those two countries, if you kill someone, you will also be killed," he said.

He said Namibians like money and do not protect human rights.

"Even the person who killed my daughter may be released from custody tomorrow," Andjamba said.

