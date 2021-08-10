Namibia: Special Champion Feels Discarded

TWO-TIME Special Olympics gold medallist Ruben //Gowaseb's family claims the government has misused, misled and neglected the national hero.

//Gowaseb (41) won back-to-back Special Olympics half-marathon titles in Los Angeles, in the United States, in 2015, and four years later in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Special Olympics are reserved for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

//Gowaseb's mother, Regina //Gowases (62), is "heartbroken and disappointed" about the treatment of her son.

She says he is yet to receive a reward from the government for his heroics as promised.

Upon his arrival back home from the 2015 Games, then deputy minister of sport, youth and national service Agnes Tjongarero announced that the government was working on a special incentive for //Gowaseb.

He never received that incentive, and the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service has been mum on the issue, his family claims.

That year //Gowaseb shared the sport achiever of the year prize with three-time world boxing champion Paulus 'The Rock' Ambunda at the Namibian Sport Awards.

He also bagged the top senior sportsman with a disability accolade.

But the road-running champion says he has received nothing for retaining his title in the UAE in 2019.

To add insult to injury, //Gowaseb was also left to fend for himself after sustaining an injury during his successful title defence, his mother says.

The relevant authorities are yet to follow up on his well-being.

//Gowaseb trained on his own for months, but a coach was assigned to him a day before his flight to the the eastern end of the Arabian Peninsula, //Gowases says.

"They are using my son, and it is not fair that they only come and look for him when the Special Olympic Games are about to commence," she says.

//Gowaseb's sister Michelle (29) says the ministry is prejudiced.

All athletes should be treated equally regardless of their differences, she says.

"There is a stigma because my brother has Down syndrome, but his disability does not mean inability," Michelle says.

"We do not want status or a street to be named after him, we just want him to be appreciated as per tradition in accordance with his hard work."

The family's reaction was triggered by the outpour of appreciation for 2020 Olympic Games stars Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi.

The pair has received countless endorsements and pledges for their Tokyo exploits.

//Gowaseb's clan is not opposed to other Namibians getting rewarded for their efforts, but would like to see consistency, they say.

Special Olympics Namibia's national director Emilia Nzuzi says it was unfortunate that //Gowaseb was not rewarded for flying the nation's flag high.

"It was not my tenure as national director at the time he won, as I was appointed in August 2019 and did not have enough background about what happened before my appointment," Nzuzi says.

//Gowaseb's family visited her office in September 2019 to raise their concerns on the matter, she says.

"I do understand the grievances of his fans and family, which may look like an unfair treatment, but I got feedback from the sport commission on why he was not awarded," Nzuzi says.

The sport ministry has not implemented the National Sport Reward Policy approved by Cabinet in 2018, as there are no funds for this exercise, Nzuzi says.

The policy provides guidance on how to reward Namibian athletes with stellar performances at local and international events.

"In principle, nobody is awarded by the ministry of sport, because the policy was developed, but has not been implemented yet," she says.

According to the policy, individual athletes who win gold medals in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games are due N$200 000, while silver medallists should receive N$150 000 and bronze medallists N$100 000.

Similarly, the coaches of the athletes in these categories will receive N$80 000 (for gold), N$60 000 (for silver), and N$40 000 (for bronze).

"I can explain to the family that there is nothing the ministry can reward the athlete unless corporate companies come on board," Nzuzi says.

"There is another opportunity for Special Olympics next year, UniSports, which be held in Canada and Germany in 2023 for the summer games, where our athletes can participate. We are hopeful that should they win this time, they can also be recognised," she says.

//Gowaseb recently returned to competition when he raced at the nationals in Windhoek in June.

He started jogging when he was 13 years old, inspired by athletics legend Frank Fredericks.