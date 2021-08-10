Zimbabwe: Vic Falls Man Killed During Beer Drink

VICTORIA FALLS-A Victoria Falls man has been arrested for murder after he struck another man twice on the head with a burning log causing his instant death.

Winston Moyo (38) and the now deceased William Jubane both stayed in shacks near the Victoria Falls sewer treatment plant.

They were drinking beer in the company others when they picked a fight on Saturday night resulting in Moyo pulling a burning log from a fire they were warming themselves with and struck Jubane on the back of the head.

After hitting Jubane and realizing that he had collapsed and became unconscious, Moyo fled from the scene.

He was later arrested after police attended the scene tracked him down to a hideout near Chinotimba suburb.

"We received a case of murder where a man was hit with a burning log and died. Investigations are underway and the suspect has been arrested," said Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda.

He said the deceased, suspect and four others were drinking beer around a fire when a misunderstanding ensued.

The misunderstanding degenerated into a fight and the suspect pulled a log from the fire and struck Jubane twice on the back of the head.

He collapsed and became unconscious while his attacker immediately bolted out and fled.

The other patrons tried to render first aid on Jubane but could not resuscitate him as he was already dead.

Police have urged members of the public not to use violence to solve disputes.