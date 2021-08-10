South Africa: SA-Kenya JCC to Bolster Relations

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, will participate in the inaugural South Africa-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC), which gets underway today in Kenya.

"The JCC will seek to strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. It is also expected that the JCC will provide a platform to explore areas of cooperation to strengthen economic ties.

Furthermore, it is expected that the JCC will activate engagements between government departments in both countries to expand cooperation within the various sectors," said the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Tuesday.

Pandor has been invited to the two-day session in Nairobi by her counterpart, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, Ambassador Raychelle Omamo.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy strong bilateral relations with several bilateral agreements in place, six of which were signed during the State Visit to Kenya in 2016.

"Since the signing of the agreements, co-operation between the public and private sectors of South Africa and Kenya has remained vigorous and sustained."

The Departments of Trade and Industry and Competition, Home Affairs, Tourism, Transport, Correctional Services, Defence, Basic Education and Public Enterprises, among others, continue to engage in sharing best practices in projects and hosting reciprocal technical visits.

DIRCO said South Africa and the East African nation share a long history of friendship, mutual respect, common values and solidarity on not only issues of bilateral concern, but also the vision for the African continent.

"Both our countries are proponents of Pan-Africanism and hold a common vision for the development and Renaissance of Africa as encapsulated in Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want."

While in Nairobi, Pandor will deliver an invitation from President Cyril Ramaphosa to President Uhuru Kenyatta on a State Visit to South Africa at the end of 2021.

The JCC provides an opportunity to finalise negotiations of agreements at high level for signature during the much-anticipated incoming State Visit of President Kenyatta.

Meetings of senior officials from Kenya and South Africa on 9-10 August 2021 preceded the Minister's visit.