Africa: Landmark UN Report Shows Earth's Climate Will Experience Widespread, Intensifying and Irreversible Change - but There Is Still Hope

analysis

A newly released IPCC report shows that global heating is widespread, rapid and intensifying, and that extreme weather such as wildfires and floods will become more commonplace unless drastic and sustained changes are made - urgently.

"You have been telling us for over three decades of the dangers of allowing the planet to warm. The world listened, but it didn't hear. The world listened, but it didn't act strongly enough. As a result, climate change is a problem that is here, now. Nobody is safe. And it is getting worse faster. We must treat climate change as an immediate threat," said Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), addressing members of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) on Monday.

She was speaking at the release of the landmark IPCC Working Group I report, Climate Change 2021: the Physical Science Basis.

The report, based on 14,000 scientific publications from around the world and prepared by 234 scientists from 66 countries, is the most comprehensive and up-to-date account of the physical science basis of human-caused climate change. It conclusively and definitively explains that human influence has warmed the climate at an unprecedented rate for at least the...