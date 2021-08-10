South Africa: Dedicated Water and Sanitation Department a Good First Step - but Minister Senzo Mchunu Faces a Herculean Task

analysis

President Ramaphosa's move to reposition water and sanitation as its own department demonstrates that the government recognises that water is a resource of critical importance, but much work still needs to be done.

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not misspeak in announcing changes to his Cabinet when he said that "water is our country's most critical natural resource".

According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), demand for this most fundamental of resources is set to reach 17.7 billion m³ by 2030 -- up from 13.4 billion m³ in 2016 -- outstripping what the country is able to secure and provide to its citizens. And this is before the effects of climate change substantially accelerate the country's water scarcity problems.

"We have therefore decided that water and sanitation should be a separate Ministry, which will enable a dedicated focus on ensuring that all South Africans have access to a secure and sustainable supply of this precious resource," said Ramaphosa.

The news brings back full circle the merry-go-round that the corruption-beleaguered and mismanaged Department of Water and Sanitation has been on since at least the start of the Zuma administration.

Following the election of the former president in 2009, the Department of Water...