Angola: Masfamu Envisages Revision of HIV Positive Protection Law

Luanda — The Minister of Social Action, Family and Women Promotion, Faustina Alves, said Monday that her sector is considering the revision of the protection law for HIV carriers.

Faustina Alves was speaking to the press at the end of the courtesy visit of the new representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Mady Biaye.

The current diploma was approved in 2004 and sets the responsibilities of the State in the field of prevention and control of the propagation of the syndrome, as well as the duty of information, education, treatment and protection in general of the population.

The current law entrusts the State to assume the fight against AIDS as a matter of national interest in the aspects of prevention, control and treatment of the disease.

One of the important aspects that the law contains is the prohibition of the presentation of HIV analysis as a condition to obtain bank credit and employment, a practice that was common in Angola.

According to the minister, the current law was approved in a context where people were more discriminated against, even within their families.

Currently, continued the minister, one sees many people discriminated against, especially domestic workers, many of them being fired as soon as their employer finds out their HIV status.

"The law needs to be revised, there are some articles that need to be updated, so we are working with the Ministry of Health and the National Assembly to revise the law and hopefully we will be able to submit it for approval by the end of the year," the minister said.