Angola: New Angolan Ambassador to Chad Presents Credentials

Luanda — The new Angolan ambassador to Chad, António Luvualu de Carvalho, presented Monday, in Djamena, his credentials to the President of the Transitional Military Council of the Central African country, General Mahamat Idriss Deby.

The diplomat is also the head of Angola's diplomatic mission in Equatorial Guinea, where he is resident.

Angola and Chad, with bilateral relations considered as good, signed, on 15 April 2014, in Luanda, legal instruments on which bilateral cooperation is based, namely the General Cooperation Agreement, the Agreement establishing the Bilateral Cooperation Commission and the Memorandum of Understanding on Regular Political Consultations.

In recent years, the financial and agricultural sectors have been the most dynamic in relations between the two countries.

Due to Angola's great potential, the Chad authorities intend to broaden the scope of cooperation to the sectors of energy and water, mining, oil industry, trade, economy, industry, agriculture, environment, transport, civil aviation, science and culture.

The Governments of Angola and Chad have been in regular contact at the highest level. On 2 June this year, the President of the Transitional Military Council and President of the Republic of Chad made a working visit to Angola.

As the rotating Chair of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, Angola invited Chad to be part of the work of the various Summits and Mini-Summits already held to address Peace and Security issues in the region, as Chad is a strategic country for the Central African and Sahel regions.