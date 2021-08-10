Ghana: Anglogold Interim Earnings Dip, Its Ghana Mine Woes Mount and Sibanye Signals Record Results

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

AngloGold Ashanti posted a slight decline in interim earnings and said its main Ghana mine would remain closed for the rest of the year, news which sent its share price as much as 12% lower on Friday. Meanwhile, Sibanye-Stillwater signalled it expects to unveil another set of record results this month.

AngloGold, Africa's biggest producer of the precious metal, which retains its primary listing on the JSE but no longer has operational assets in South Africa, said its earnings fell to $363-million in the first half of 2021 from $404-million in the same period last year - a decline of 9%.

"Headline earnings were lower year on year due to lower gold production, stronger exchange rates of the Australian dollar and South African rand against the US dollar, and higher costs," the company said.

That's still a solid set of results - the company is making money, a dividend was declared and it cut its net debt by 41%. But its share price took a nosedive on news that its Obuasi mine in Ghana, which was closed in May after an accident, would probably not reopen this year.

Obuasi at times blooms like a rose among AngloGold's suite of assets,...

