South Africa: Deputy President to Address Human Resource Development Council Summit

10 August 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President David Mabuza will address the fourth Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) Summit on Wednesday.

The Deputy President will address the summit in his capacity as Chairperson of the HRDC.

The HRDC is a national, multi-stakeholder advisory body established with the objective of improving the foundation of human resources in South Africa.

This objective is to be achieved by encouraging social partners to respond adequately to skills development needs that align with economic and social demands.

The Presidency said the three-day hybrid summit, to be held under the theme "skills required for the 21st century", aims to facilitate building the foundational knowledge to respond to the dictates of a changing world of work shaped by the realities of technological advancements.

"Deputy President Mabuza is expected to address the summit on areas of focus and how the HRDC responds to demands of the world of work and relevant skills required thereof, in the South African context," said the Presidency in a statement on Monday.

It added that the Deputy President will also speak to "ensuring that no one is left behind in transitioning to the realities presented by automation, artificial intelligence and robotics among others."

The summit which will be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, will address three thematic areas drawn from the key Human Resources Development Strategy towards 2030 outcomes namely:

Building the Foundation for a Transformed Economy and Society.

Building the Skills for a Transformed Economy and Society.

Building a Capable and Developmental State.

The summit will also be attended and addressed by the Deputy Chairperson of the HRDC Bheki Ntshalintshali, and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister Blade Nzimande.

The summit will also be attended by more than 400 participants from organised labour, government, organised business, civil society and youth organisations, academic institutions and international practitioners in human capital development.

