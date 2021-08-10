South Africa: Springboks Show Respect for Their Principles Regardless of What the World Thinks

analysis

There is no denying this was a mighty effort from the world champions who started at a huge disadvantage.

This report was first published in the Irish Examiner

The British & Irish Lions will rightly rue several missed chances in the first half of the third Test to win the series against the Springboks, but there is no denying this was a mighty effort from the world champions who started at a huge disadvantage.

The Boks might have been playing at home, but with no crowd, that equalised the ledger on that score. When the Lions arrived in late June, the Boks had played one Test in 20 months since winning the World Cup.

They had no form to measure and no growth as a collective over almost two years to prepare for one of rugby's great challenges. The Lions might be made up of disparate parts of four nations, but at least those parts had been playing highly competitive international rugby through 2020 and 2021.

Jacques Nienaber, the Springbok head coach. (Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images)

Before the Lions series, Jacques Nienaber was Springbok coach only in name. He had not had one full field session with his...