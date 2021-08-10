South Africa: Three Things President Ramaphosa Can Do Now to Kickstart a New Trajectory Scenario

analysis

South Africa's current reforms will not deliver the growth that its citizens require because the government is unwilling to put the private sector at the centre of the economy.

Ray Hartley and Greg Mills are with The Brenthurst Foundation.

In some respects, the ANC has come a long way. On the eve of the transition as the Berlin Wall crumbled, it abandoned the dogmatic Marxism of its exile years and replaced this with what it called a "mixed economy" model.

This model, resembling its social democratic donors in Scandinavia, envisaged strong government regulation ensuring a growing private sector enabled socioeconomic advancement through the redistribution of profits in the form of social welfare.

While the economy was powering ahead during the resources super-cycle and tax collection was high, this model delivered an extraordinary welfare state - perhaps unprecedented in the developing world.

The effect of this social net was to place job creation on the back burner, so unemployment remained high despite redistribution.

This model was, however, fragile. When resource prices dimmed, the party ended, and South Africa was left with declining revenue, falling productivity - particularly among state-owned enterprises and in government - and burgeoning spending, leading to the financial...