South Africa: Gender-Based Violence - On Women's Day 2021, This Is the Reality of South Africa

analysis

These are real excerpts from a fraction of the National Prosecuting Authority's media statements issued in the 12 calendar months between 9 August 2020 and 9 August 2021. Trigger warning.

On 27 April 2019 the uncle and the [deaf] niece who at the time was 25 years old, were alone at home and while she was watching television the accused overpowered her and took her to the bathroom where he raped her. Out of fear of her aunt's reaction and that of the accused the victim hid the incident from her aunt.

An 11-year-old girl was picking wild fruit in the veld with her friends when Matyaleni appeared with a knife and started chasing the children. Unfortunately, the young girl fell down and he grabbed her. He took her into the bushes and raped her more than once.

A 38-year-old man charged with raping his 12-year-old daughter at his residential home at Jourberton in Klerksdorp appeared before the Klerksdorp Magistrates' Court today.

On the evening of the incident, Mamba had an altercation with his neighbour Bonginkosi Hlatshwayo (22). Later that night, Mamba armed himself with a spear and stormed Hlatshwayo's house. He stabbed Hlatshwayo several times but Hlatshwayo managed to...