South Africa: Medscheme's Legal Battle With Software Developer Could End Up Costing About R750 Million

9 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Medscheme and software developer company Neil Harvey and Associates are embroiled in a prolonged legal case that could see the medical aid administrator paying about R750-million if it loses the case next year.

A 15-year-old legal battle between medical aid administrator Medscheme, which is owned by the listed healthcare company AfroCentric and Sanlam, and software developer Neil Harvey and Associates (NHA) is reaching its climax. Does AfroCentric have a big legal problem? The short answer is "maybe".

AfroCentric has consistently suggested in communications with shareholders that its dispute with NHA was an inconsequential case it would easily win. But recent events have made it clear there may be more to the case than AfroCentric has disclosed to shareholders.

It is a remarkable case, in many ways, because both sides chose arbitration rather than going to court proper since this was supposed to be the quickest and least expensive route to achieve a resolution; but now it's 15 years later and the legal bills alone amount to sums running into hundreds of millions of rands.

Technically, the claim is for R375-million, but should Medscheme lose, it could easily cost the company something...

