South Africa: The Role of Citizen Journalism in Our Connected World

Citizen journalism is 'the collection, dissemination and analysis of news and information by the general public, especially by means of the internet'. But what are the implications of sharing images and news via social media, of witnessing and reporting on the world around us?

The role that social media played in provoking and fanning the violence and mayhem which started as Free Zuma protests (and snowballed into a tangled mess of anarchy) is obvious. It is also now clear that the incitement of the protests was planned and executed via WhatsApp and Twitter.

The non-profit Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change (CABC), based at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business, traced the instigation of destruction and mayhem back to 12 central Twitter accounts; that's not to mention Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, and the leveraging of her influential status in encouraging the rioters; nor the boastful and misleading posts that perpetuated chaos and further fed into the violent cycle; nor our role as citizens in creating and maintaining a state of panic and confusion through our own choices of what we did or did not forward or share.

