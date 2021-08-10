Uganda: How Uganda Should Build On From Tokyo Olympics Fairytale

Two gold medals, a silver and one bronze at a single event is the best ever performance for Uganda at any Olympics since the country started participating in 1956.

The returns in Tokyo have done Uganda more than any money the government will ever pay in advertising the country. You only hope the government actually knows the importance of being in the right place at the right time, realises it is actually in the right place at the right time - and seizes the moment, going forward.

Peruth Chemutai's 3000m steeplechase gold and Joshua Cheptegei's gold in 5000m made it four for Uganda after Stephen Kiprotich's London 2012 feat and John Akii-Bua's Munich 1972 (400m hurdles) mighty sprint.

A further silver for Cheptegei and bronze for Jacob Kiplimo in the 10000m sum up a collective Team Uganda showing in Tokyo. Artworks of congratulatory messages from fans, government officials, politicians and corporate bodies followed.

Next will be a heroic welcome for Team Uganda, with an assured State Dinner, where some more promises and, maybe, cash tokens, will be dished out.

In 2019, Halimah Nakaayi won gold in the 800m World Championships in Doha. But ahead of the Olympics, she had to train on railway lines and dirt roads alongside her partner Winnie Nanyondo.

Little was done to ensure that Nakaayi had the support and facilities to sustain that gold beyond Worlds Championships. Her struggles in the Tokyo Games was a typical Ugandan story, one that not only affected many but also dims the light of latent talents.

The big question that needs bold, focused, and honest attention is: As a country, how do we build on this Tokyo success - far and beyond posturing, state dinners, promises?

Invest, rewards policy, Teryet

Sports minister Hamson Obua, who led Uganda's delegation to Tokyo, knows it is a tough challenge ahead but sounds upbeat.

"As a country," Obua told Daily Monitor, "we need to take a deliberate, bold, conscious and planned decision to invest in sports now than ever before."

This would be through adequate funding, bettering our sports infrastructure to internationally standards, and putting strategic focus on talent identification and development by the various stakeholders.

Obua added: "The sports budget should be enhanced, protected and ring-fenced. Secondly, this historical performance grants us the latitude to look deeper into our reward scheme spearheaded by the President."

The minister cited consistency in the reward scheme for excelling athletes after the in-and-out outcry of the beneficiaries.

"We need to motivate our would-be sports stars that good performance is rewarded as a national and an international practice in principle," Obua said.

Often, President Yoweri Museveni has given excelling sportsmen and women gifts that range from cars, houses and cash.

But it was first in 2011 after Uganda won four gold medals from the All African Games in Maputo that the President directed that excelling athletes should henceforth be given a monthly stipend of Uganda Sh1m each.

The remuneration was revised two years later after the 14th World Championships in Moscow, in which Kiprotich won gold.

While meeting the team at his Rwakitura residence then, Museveni announced a monthly stipend for every gold medal winner at Uganda Sh5m, Sh3m for silver and Sh1m for a bronze medallist.

However, after a few months, recipients stopped receiving this money.

Dorcus Inzikuru, for example; the 2005 steeplechase gold medallist at the Worlds in Helsinki, Finland, and 2006 Delhi Commonwealth champion, last received her monthly stipend in 2017. And as of last month, the Arua Gazelle was still running in circles over a land title of a house she was gifted by Museveni - 16 years on!

Davis Kamoga, Uganda's 400m bronze winner at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and silver medallist at the 1997 Worlds in Athens, Greece, is also not happy.

"For the Olympic medal I won, it clearly weighs more than other Commonwealth or All-Africa medals," Kamoga told Daily Monitor after his third encounter in two years with Museveni at one of the State Dinners hosted for Commonwealth winners in 2018.

"I may not have won gold but I addressed those issues to him so I hope this time I'm considered," added Kamoga, who pointed out houses and cars gifted to other athletes yet he has never received any such recognition himself.

That there was no clearly defined policy on how the rewards scheme works from the onset has hardly helped matters. National federations have been pushing for a policy and last year, the President directed the Education and Sports ministry to formulate one.

The National Council of Sports (NCS) and its line ministry are currently finalising the policy to guide the process.

"The public and private sector should be moved to understand that in the contemporary world, investment in sports is not a choice but an imperative obligation," added Obua on the way forward.

"And as such, we should deliberately move an extra mile to reach out to the private sector for corporate social responsibility through corporate sponsorship."

On the dragging work on the Teryet High Altitude in Kapchorwa, Obua offered there has been "tremendous progress" toward completing phase one of the project.

"It awaits importation of synthetic materials from China, Germany and Malaysia for installation. We expect phase one completion by the end of this year.

"The real construction of phase one at Teryet (after creating access roads and power connectivity) started three or four years ago, and the delays are attributed to factors that were majorly natural in nature."

Pressed on how confident he was about the good game he is talking, Obua said his ministry will immediately resume "knocking on doors in regard to funding" after Tokyo.

Training and coaching

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president Dominic Otuchet believes that "for our athletes to continue excelling, they need to be trained continuously."

The four medals won in Tokyo saw athletics peel away from boxing as Uganda's most successful Olympic sport. Athletics now boast of seven of Uganda's 11 medals.

Otuchet said athletes are trained by World Athletics level one, two - up to level five coaches, adding that all sports should have knowledgeable and committed coaches.

"We need to provide jobs for our athletes that are no longer in school for their daily welfare. That will allow them to concentrate on their career because they have taken athletics as their career and fully focus on it.

"This is one of the reasons some of our athletes are performing well... they are employed in Police, Prisons, UWA etc. Then we need good facilities, this is why we are looking forward to Teryet getting finished. That will give us a great foundation."

President Museveni first pledged to build the Teryet High Altitude Centre after track legend Moses Kipsiro won double gold at the Commonwealth Games in Dehli in 2010.

"You can hardly get a 400m running track in Uganda. We have only Namboole with a tartan track," Otuchet said. "You know most of the fields have been taken up for development. This should be addressed."

Yet, even Namboole was not available for athletes for training ahead of the Tokyo Games as the facility had been turned into a Covid-19 treatment centre.

Heroes like 3000m steeplechase golden girl, Chemutai, were forced to make use of makeshift hurdles in Kapchorwa.

"We need other training camps in other parts of the country, not only in the Sebei Region. In athletics we have talent especially in the sprint and field events in the lower altitudes of the east. We also have talent in the north, central, and even western."

Allan Darren Kyeyune, Daily Monitor's man on athletics and who has followed just about every step on the athletes' journeys, wants government to walk the talk.

"They must first complete Teryet. You can't say the thing is not complete after 11 years," said Kyeyune.

Sports sector funding

Kyeyune also challenges UAF to do more. "UAF must improve coaching and increase capacity. Talent is there but it is not tapped. A few are lucky to come to the top.

"There must be a whole transition in infrastructure. Funding must change. Federations always suffer financial challenges. Athletics, for example, operates nearly on equivalent of State House's daily spending."

In the 2020/21 National Budget, State House was allocated an initial sum of Uganda Sh465 billion, which was later revised to Uganda Sh916b. That is a monthly average of about Sh76b and Sh2.5b per day. UAF annual budget is about Shs3.7b, of which athletics receives Sh1.1b.

Even then, the government cheque often fails to reach the athletics federation in full. For the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, however, government provided to UOC a requisite budget of Sh8b.

In the National Budget for 2020/21, NCS asked for Sh196b but got only Sh18.4b - blame Covid-19 effects?

Of this, Sh10b is ring-fenced for Fufa (football). This leaves Sh8.4b, of which there is a recurrent budget wage for NCS Staff of Sh1.6b, and as much earmarked for major international engagements.

After staff and international engagements, Sh3.3b goes to what they call 'goods and services output' and Sh361m for 'Others'.

The remaining Sh1.4b is what the other 50 sports federations share, with each getting about Sh28.6m for a full year for their activities. That would translate to every federation receiving Sh7m per quarter (every three months), or Sh1.8m per month.

Incredible. Right?

Talent identification and nurturing

Uganda Olympic Committee president and NCS chairman Don Rukare believes that for Uganda to seize the momentum, talent identification and support must be prioritised.

"We need to focus on strengthening our talent identification process, deepen our coaching and administrative bandwidth, advocate for additional resources and partners," he said.

"We need to forge linkages with the sports medicine, nutrition and science fields."

Journalist Sande Bashaija, who both competed as an athlete and covered the sport for the Daily Monitor locally and internationally, called for a proper cultural and mindset shift to seize the gains from the Tokyo Games.

"We need to appreciate sports as an industry that can create employment for our massive young population and spur economic development," Bashaija said.

"We need to hire national coaches paid by government for talent identification and skills development in sprints, field events and other disciplines. I understand Peruth (Chemutai) shares a coach with Cheptegei. Chemutai's display in particular is a good example of how proper coaching can change the fortunes of an athlete."

